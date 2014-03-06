ZURICH, March 6 Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it had nominated Christoph Franz, outgoing Lufthansa boss and new Roche chairman, for election to its board of directors.

Franz, who suceeded Franz Humer as chairman of the Swiss pharma group Roche last week, will stand for election at the annual general meeting on April 2 for a term of office of one year, the insurer said in a statement.

"With his wide-ranging experience in leading a global company, his very strong network in the Swiss and international business communities and his broad and diverse expertise, I am convinced that Christoph will bring a highly valuable contribution to our Board," Zurich Chairman Tom de Swaan said in the statement.

