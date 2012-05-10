* Zurich Q1 underwriting improves from year earlier
* Intends to cover claims inflation with higher premia-CFO
* CFO says looking at Greek crisis as part of risk
management
(Adds details, background, CFO and analyst quote)
ZURICH, May 10 Switzerland's Zurich Insurance
Group beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, helped by fewer large natural
catastrophes than the year before, and said premiums were set to
rise.
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation
recorded a net profit of $1.14 billion for the first three
months of the year. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a net
profit of $997 million.
"A thoroughly solid quarterly showing by the insurer,"
analysts at Notenstein private bank said. "Longer term the
prospects for Zurich seem to be intact."
German rival Allianz also saw a favourable start
to the year.
Zurich has been looking to boost business in emerging
markets, clinching a deal with Santander to expand in Latin
America and a distribution agreement with HSBC in the Middle
East.
The strong rise in Zurich's profit occurred in part because
profit last year was blighted by an unusually high number of
natural catastrophes such as the tsunami in Japan. There were
few big catastrophe payments and large claims this time around,
and underwriting profitability also improved.
In general insurance, the firm's biggest segment, the
combined ratio - a measure of underwriting profitability -
improved to 94.6 percent from 103.6 percent a year earlier.
The better showing was due in part to lower payouts, but
also because premium income rose 4 percent in dollar terms.
"We do continue to expect rate increases as we're improving
the underlying loss ratio," Chief Financial Officer Pierre
Wauthier said, adding the rate increases were undertaken in part
to compensate for higher claims and low investment income.
"You will always have the claims inflation and we're
certainly determined to at least cover that."
Insurers hold large fixed income portfolios, and the
ultra-loose monetary policies enacted by the world's major
central banks have pushed down bond yields and made generating
higher investment returns difficult for insurers.
Allianz, the biggest insurer in Europe, has highlighted the
risks stemming from the euro zone debt crisis.
Zurich has virtually no direct exposure to Greek sovereign
debt, and began trimming its bond holdings of other peripheral
euro zone states last year.
The spectre of Greece possibly leaving the euro has loomed
large this week following a parliamentary election that left
cash-strapped Athens unable to form a government.
"We look at such scenarios as part of our risk management
processes and practices and we develop contingency plans, should
such events happen," Wauthier said.
As of March 31 the firm held 18 percent of its government
bond portfolio in U.S. assets, 15 percent in British and 13
percent in German. It said 9 percent was in Italian debt, 6
percent in Spanish and 6 percent in French debt.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mark Potter)