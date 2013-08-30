* Chairman Ackermann resigned on Thursday
* Says CFO mentioned Ackermann in suicide note
* Sources say the two clashed over presentation of Q2
results
* Co says strategy unchanged; vows to bulk up management
team
By Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 30 The finance chief of Zurich
Insurance, Pierre Wauthier, named chairman Josef Ackermann in
his suicide note, the company confirmed on Friday as it pledged
to investigate whether he had been put under undue strain before
his death.
The insurer has been thrown into disarray since company
veteran Wauthier was found dead at his family's lakefront home
on Monday and the subsequent resignation of former Deutsche Bank
boss Ackermann three days later.
Ackermann, one of Europe's top financiers, quit after
Wauthier's family shared the contents of the letter with senior
executives at the firm, a source told Reuters. Wauthier
explicitly blamed Ackermann in the note for putting him under
pressure, said the source, who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the subject.
Ackermann has described the allegations as "unfounded" but
said he would leave to avoid damaging Zurich's reputation. He
took over as chairman last year. The insurer said Ackermann had
made a personal decision to leave.
Sources said Ackermann and Wauthier had clashed ahead of
the company's second-quarter results in August over how they
were presented.
Wauthier, finance chief since 2011, mentioned the
presentation of the results in his suicide note, a company
source added.
In a conference call with investors, the company said there
was no link between Wauthier's death and Zurich's financial
performance.
"We stand by everything we said at the half year," Chief
Executive Martin Senn said.
Acting Chairman Tom de Swaan said the company would
investigate the circumstances leading up to Wauthier's death.
"The board sees it as its prime responsibility to look into
the question as to whether there was undue pressure placed on
our CFO," he said, adding that he was not aware of any
inappropriate behaviour by Zurich's board members.
FLUX
Ackermann's abrupt departure comes on top of a period of
flux among Zurich Insurance's upper echelons. Its life insurance
chief Kevin Hogan left two weeks ago to join AIG as head
of consumer insurance and former general insurance head Mario
Greco quit a year ago to lead Italian insurer Generali
.
"The board is well aware of the need to strengthen the
management team, and I consider this to be our top priority,"
said de Swaan, who was vice chairman under Ackermann. "Our focus
is on ensuring the continued stability of the company."
The company has set up a telephone hotline for employees
shaken by the death of Wauthier, a married father of two.
Shares in the group, the worst performing insurance stock in
Europe over the past six months, rose over 1.5 percent after the
conference call, snapping a four-day losing streak, with
investors saying Ackermann's departure would not derail things.
"Ackermann has not been there for a long time. He's not the
architect of anything, and this is not a company in a big
transition," said one Top 20 shareholder.
The investor, who declined to be named, said Ackermann's
openness about why he was resigning was actually reassuring.
"I was quite surprised at the statement and the references
to Pierre's family. Normally, you see a holding statement," he
said.
"What he said was better than if he just walked without
saying anything, because then it would look like perhaps there
was a hole or that something was wrong with the accounts. Not so
much a cover-up but that something might have been found in the
company."
SHARE PERFORMANCE
The suicide scandal comes at a tough time for the company.
Two weeks ago Zurich reported a 17 percent slide in first-half
net profit and it said low investment returns meant it would
miss some targets.
The company's shares had fallen close to 11 percent in the
past six months, compared with a near 10 percent increase in the
European insurance index.
A former colleague of Wauthier's said there had been pressure
within the company to turn around its share performance.
Ackermann took on the chairmanship of Zurich Insurance after
failing to become chairman at Deutsche Bank.
There was some surprise that the Swiss national opted for a
relatively low-profile role in insurance rather than aiming for
a top spot at one of Switzerland's banks.
But the 65-year-old moved to shake up Zurich Insurance,
which he felt was lagging behind European peers. Unlike previous
chairmen, he took a very close interest in the finer details of
results and accounts.
Former colleagues of Ackermann say he does not court
confrontation.
"I have never seen Ackermann lose his cool at a meeting. But
if you were underperforming, he had a way of communicating it
without having to spell it out in a way which was personal. You
talked about the numbers, and they told you everything you
needed to know," said one senior banker, who declined to be
named.
While he is credited with transforming Deutsche Bank into an
investment banking powerhouse during a decade-long tenure,
Ackermann is no stranger to controversy.
Last month, he lost a power battle at Siemens, where he is a
non-executive director, over the ousting of Chief Executive
Peter Loescher, and he faces the prospect of being dragged into
a legal row over Deutsche's role in the collapse of the Kirch
media empire over a decade ago.