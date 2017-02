ZURICH May 16 Zurich Insurance Group missed expectations on Thursday with a 7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit and said it remained on track to meet 2013 targets.

Europe's third-biggest insurer by market capitalisation posted a net profit of $1.062 billion for the first three months of the year, missing analysts average forecast in a Reuters poll for $1.137 billion. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)