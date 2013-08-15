ZURICH Aug 14 Zurich Insurance Group said net profit fell nearly 30 percent in the second quarter, more than expected, and it viewed its targets for General Insurance and Farmers as more "challenging".

The Swiss insurer posted a net profit of $789 million for the second quarter of the year, weighed by more natural catastrophes in the period.

This compared with a 20 percent fall in net profit to $839 million forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)