ZURICH Feb 13 Zurich Insurance posted
a rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, but fell just
short of expectations due in part to a restructuring charge.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.07
billion, just missing expectations for $1.28 billion in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Zurich recorded a $318 million restructuring and accounting
charge in the fourth quarter, mainly due to a current review of
its retail business in Russia.
The Swiss-based insurer, whose 6.4 percent dividend yield is
already the highest among the companies in Switzerland's large
cap index, said it would pay a dividend of 17 Swiss francs per
share for 2013, unchanged from the previous year.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)