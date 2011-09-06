JAKARTA, Sept 6 Zurich Financial Services , Europe's fourth biggest insurer, expects Indonesia and Malaysia to drive its growth in Southeast Asia, as it turns to emerging markets to offset a slowdown in mature markets.

ZFS draws 80 percent of its operating income from the United States and Europe and only 20 percent from emerging markets but is keen to increase that exposure.

ZFS bought an 80 percent stake in Indonesian life insurer Mayapada Life, controlled by Mayapada Group, in 2010, and it is awaiting approval from Malaysia's central bank to buy four insurance units from MAA Holding Bhd .

"I would think it (Indonesia) will grow more quickly (than other countries in the region) and more sustainably because ... of the population (size)," said ZFS Chief Executive Martin Senn on Tuesday.

"The penetration is now below 2 percent, compared with (general) insurance penetration in the more developed world of something between 8 and 12 percent, so naturally there's a huge opportunity to benefit."

Senn said the ZFS was aiming for general insurance premium income of 2 trillion rupiah ($234 million) by 2016, more than four times its 2011 forecast of 450 billion rupiah. ($1 = 8,540.0 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Will Waterman)