ZURICH, March 30 Zurich Insurance's new
chief executive is confident the group will see better results
after a disappointing 2015, he told shareholders on Wednesday.
"Based on what I have seen so far and on what I know of
Zurich I am confident that we will be able to improve
shareholders returns and group profitability," Mario Greco said
in remarks prepared for its annual general meeting.
It was his first public address since taking over as group
CEO on March 7 from Generali, where he was also CEO.
Greco, who replaced Martin Senn after he left suddenly in
December, comes in after a difficult 2015 for the insurer.
Shares fell 17 percent last year, the stock's worst
performance since 2008, in response to a sluggish performance in
its flagship general insurance business and back-to-back
quarterly profit warnings.
In his speech to shareholders Greco said his three
priorities were gaining a deeper understanding of the root
causes of Zurich's underperformance, restoring confidence in the
company and positioning the group for the future.
