ZURICH, March 30 Zurich Insurance's new chief executive is confident the group will see better results after a disappointing 2015, he told shareholders on Wednesday.

"Based on what I have seen so far and on what I know of Zurich I am confident that we will be able to improve shareholders returns and group profitability," Mario Greco said in remarks prepared for its annual general meeting.

It was his first public address since taking over as group CEO on March 7 from Generali, where he was also CEO.

Greco, who replaced Martin Senn after he left suddenly in December, comes in after a difficult 2015 for the insurer.

Shares fell 17 percent last year, the stock's worst performance since 2008, in response to a sluggish performance in its flagship general insurance business and back-to-back quarterly profit warnings.

In his speech to shareholders Greco said his three priorities were gaining a deeper understanding of the root causes of Zurich's underperformance, restoring confidence in the company and positioning the group for the future.

