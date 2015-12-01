ZURICH Dec 1 Zurich Insurance on Tuesday said Chief Executive Martin Senn was stepping down, with Chairman Tom de Swaan immediately taking temporary charge of the Swiss insurer.

"There have been some setbacks in recent months, but I am convinced that we have put in place the right measures for Zurich to reach its targets," Senn, who was CEO for six years, said in a statement.

Zurich said the process to appoint Senn's successor was underway and that it was confident of achieving or exceeding its three financial targets for 2014-2016.

