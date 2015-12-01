BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
ZURICH Dec 1 Zurich Insurance on Tuesday said Chief Executive Martin Senn was stepping down, with Chairman Tom de Swaan immediately taking temporary charge of the Swiss insurer.
"There have been some setbacks in recent months, but I am convinced that we have put in place the right measures for Zurich to reach its targets," Senn, who was CEO for six years, said in a statement.
Zurich said the process to appoint Senn's successor was underway and that it was confident of achieving or exceeding its three financial targets for 2014-2016.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.