ZURICH, June 17 Zurich Insurance has agreed to sell its general insurance operations in Taiwan to Hotai Motor Co Ltd, it said on Friday, the same day as it announced the sale of its Morocco business to Allianz Group .

"Zurich's decision to sell its general insurance business in Taiwan follows a comprehensive assessment that found while the market in Taiwan remains attractive, there was limited scope for Zurich's general insurance business to achieve an operating scale that warranted continued investment," Zurich said in a statement.

In 2015, the Taiwan general insurance business generated gross written premiums of around $118 million and net income of $10.6 million, Zurich said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Michael Shields)