UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, June 17 Zurich Insurance has agreed to sell its general insurance operations in Taiwan to Hotai Motor Co Ltd, it said on Friday, the same day as it announced the sale of its Morocco business to Allianz Group .
"Zurich's decision to sell its general insurance business in Taiwan follows a comprehensive assessment that found while the market in Taiwan remains attractive, there was limited scope for Zurich's general insurance business to achieve an operating scale that warranted continued investment," Zurich said in a statement.
In 2015, the Taiwan general insurance business generated gross written premiums of around $118 million and net income of $10.6 million, Zurich said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources