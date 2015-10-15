BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance completes $261 mln of new investments
April 4 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:
ZURICH Oct 15 Zurich Insurance Group plans to cut up to 500 jobs from its 5,500-member workforce in Germany over the next two years as it consolidates operations, the Swiss insurer said, confirming German media reports.
A company spokesman in Germany said the programme was limited to Germany and sought to cut costs at a time the company was investing 200 million euros ($228 million) to make its operations there more efficient.
The aim was to cut jobs without mandatory layoffs, he added. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber)
April 4 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:
* Gt gold announces non-brokered $2.0 million financing in support of expanded summer 2017 saddle drill program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: