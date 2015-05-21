FRANKFURT May 21 Zurich Insurance Group AG said it was still on track to reach its 2016 strategic objectives, helped by additional cost cuts, after it fell short of its key return on equity goal last year.

Europe's fifth-biggest insurer said ahead of an investor day it plans to deliver additional annual cost savings of $300 million by the end of 2016 and at least $1 billion by the end of 2018.

Zurich also aims to redeploy $3 billion of excess capital by the end of 2016, either through acquisitions or a return of capital to shareholders, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the insurer reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter operating profit as the Swiss franc fell sharply against the dollar. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)