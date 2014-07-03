ZURICH, July 3 Zurich Insurance Group AG said it would take a hit of around $300 million to net income after selling its Russian retail business to the OLMA Group, part of the insurer's strategy to shed underperforming units.

The $30 million sale of the retail unit is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, and the loss will only have a small impact on shareholder equity, Zurich said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)