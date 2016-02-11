ZURICH Feb 11 Zurich Insurance is open to making acquisitions if potential targets meet the group's criteria, the head of its general insurance business told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have a very strict approach to M&A (mergers and acquisitions), it needs to meet our hurdles," Kristof Terryn said in an interview following Zurich's full-year results.

"If we see an opportunity where, combined with the industrial logic of what we're trying to do and combined with the business case, we hit those returns we will look at acquisitions."

Terryn also expected Zurich's combined ratio to improve.

"You should see us making progress on the 2 to 3 points in combined ratio improvement," Terryn said. "It may take us a little bit longer to get there, given the performance in Q4."

In 2015, Zurich's combined ratio was 103.6 percent. A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.