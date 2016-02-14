ZURICH Feb 14 Zurich Insurance
Chairman Tom de Swaan expects consolidation in the insurance
industry to pick up over the next few years, Swiss newspaper
Schweiz am Sonntag reported.
Asked whether he expects to see more mergers among insurance
companies, he told the paper: "Yes. Maybe not today and
tomorrow, but the pressure will increase over the next few
years.
"Higher regulatory requirements and technological change
make massive investment necessary, and not all small and
medium-sized insurers will be able to do that alone."
On Thursday Zurich reported a steeper than expected drop in
full-year profit and acknowledged that it is unlikely to hit one
of its three financial targets.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman)