BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 8 Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday it will remain disciplined in price negotiations after takeover target RSA announced the sale of its Latin American operations.
"We remain disciplined in our price negotiations, above all regarding our return target," a Zurich spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Zurich is seeking a return on any investment in RSA of at least 10 percent.
The sale by RSA is the latest move by Chief Executive Stephen Hester to sell off non-core assets and shore up the firm's balance sheet. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing