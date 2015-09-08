ZURICH, Sept 8 Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday it will remain disciplined in price negotiations after takeover target RSA announced the sale of its Latin American operations.

"We remain disciplined in our price negotiations, above all regarding our return target," a Zurich spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Zurich is seeking a return on any investment in RSA of at least 10 percent.

The sale by RSA is the latest move by Chief Executive Stephen Hester to sell off non-core assets and shore up the firm's balance sheet. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Louise Heavens)