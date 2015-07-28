July 28 Zurich Insurance Group appointed Kevin Leong the head of customer, distribution and marketing for its Global Corporate in Asia Pacific (GCiAP) division.

Leong joins from Allianz, where he was most recently the chief agent and chief executive for global corporate and specialty in Canada.

Leong will be based in Singapore, Zurich Insurance said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)