BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire Opes Advisors Inc
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
ZURICH Dec 18 Zurich Insurance Group AG will buy agricultural insurance provider Rural Community Insurance Services from Wells Fargo for $675 million, the Swiss company said on Friday.
Zurich will pay Wells Fargo around $675 million plus an estimated $375 million for excess capital at the date of closing.
Rural Community Insurance Services had about $2.1 billion in gross written premiums in 2014, Zurich said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)
* Acquisition of Mertzco will be immediately accretive to Cardconnect