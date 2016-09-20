ZURICH, Sept 20 Zurich Insurance is
combining its corporate and commercial businesses into a single
unit under new leadership, part of its streamlining process
under new Chief Executive Mario Greco.
James Shea, previously AIG's president of global
financial lines, will head up the newly combined commercial
insurance unit, Zurich said.
The group's board appointed Shea, as well as heads of Latin
America and Asia Pacific businesses Claudia Dill and Jack
Howell, to the executive committee, effective Oct. 1.
Current global corporate head Thomas Huerlimann will step
down from his role, the insurer said, but would continue working
on special projects under Greco.
Greco, who joined the group in March, announced the
integration of Zurich's life and general businesses and a new
regional structure in June as part of an overhaul to the
insurer's famously complicated structure. His full strategy is
set to be unveiled in November.
