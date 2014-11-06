BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
ZURICH Nov 6 Zurich Insurance Group posted a bigger-than-expected 16 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the company released less money set aside to pay off claims.
Net profit for the insurer fell to $928 million, below an average forecast for $1.06 billion in a Reuters poll of 7 analysts. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing