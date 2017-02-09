ZURICH Feb 9 Zurich Insurance on
Thursday posted a 74 percent jump in full-year net earnings as
its core general insurance business rebounded under new chief
executive Mario Greco.
The Swiss insurer increased net profit for the year to
$3.211 billion, just short of the average estimate of $3.315
billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Fourth
quarter profit climbed to $685 million, after a $424 million
loss in the same quarter the previous year.
The insurer proposed an unchanged dividend of 17 Swiss
francs for the year.
"We are on track to create a simpler structure, underpinned
by smart investment and greater customer focus, that will ensure
we are equipped to realize the Group's full potential," Chief
Executive Mario Greco said in a statement. "These results show
what we can accomplish and are an excellent start to achieving
our 2019 financial targets."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)