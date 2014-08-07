ZURICH Aug 7 Zurich Insurance Group
posted a lower-than-expected rise in net income for the second
quarter on Thursday and said it had largely completed its
restructuring programme.
"While still early in our three year plan, we are on track
for our 2014 to 2016 targets," Chief Executive Martin Senn said
in a statement.
The Swiss insurer posted a net profit of $837 million for
the second quarter of the year.
The firm was forecast to report quarterly net profit of $953
million, according to the average of six estimates in a Reuters
poll of banks and brokerages.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)