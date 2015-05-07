ZURICH May 7 Zurich Insurance's
first-quarter return on equity (RoE) fell below the insurer's
target range, Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said on
Thursday.
"It's a slightly overstated performance because of the
relatively positive impact we had from catastrophe losses, we
have much less than expected and have a on-off gain of around
$15 million," Quinn said in a media call.
"If you adjust for those, we are slightly below our target
RoE range."
Zurich Insurance reported a 6 percent decline in
first-quarter business operating profit, hampered by a strong
dollar and rock-bottom interest rates that flattened investment
returns.
