ZURICH, March 4 Zurich Insurance paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.52 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report which was published on Friday.

Senn's total remuneration for 2015 was 6.1 million francs but a failure to meet performance targets meant he was not entitled to 3.6 million francs in shares.

In 2014, Senn was paid 8.5 million francs.

Senn suddenly quit Zurich in December after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business.

Zurich appointed Generali CEO Mario Greco as his replacement. Greco is set to start work at Zurich on Monday.

($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)