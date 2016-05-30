ZURICH May 30 Former Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Martin Senn has died after committing suicide, the company said on Monday.

"Martin Senn's family has informed us that Martin committed suicide last Friday," the company said.

Swiss newspaper Blick also reported that Senn had committed suicide, citing family sources.

Senn quit on Dec. 1 following a failed takeover bid for Britain's RSA. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Paul Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)