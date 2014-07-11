July 11 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* For 6 month period ended 30 June 2014 company is expected to report a consolidated loss of r40 million

* For the 6 month period ended 30 expected loss per share of 329 cents per share

* For 6 month period ended 30 June 2014 company is expected to report a headline loss of 620 cents per share

* Frequency and severity of large losses, in particular property and marine portfolios, increased sharply, impacting overall result