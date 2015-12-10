UPDATE 1-RWE to take active role in energy sector consolidation -CEO
ZURICH Dec 10 ** Generali's Chief Executive Mario Greco is regarded as the favourite to take over as CEO of Zurich Insurance, Swiss magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday
** Zurich chief Martin Senn suddenly quit this month
** Greco worked at Zurich from 2007-2012
** Senn had come under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in Zurich's main business, prompting it to seek an outsider to get it back on track
** Chairman Tom de Swaan has taken temporary charge
** De Swaan said at the time he had high hopes Zurich would find a new CEO relatively soon, without elaborating
** A Zurich spokeswoman said the insurer does comment on market rumours or speculation
** Generali declined to comment (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
BANGKOK, March 28 Thai tax authorities have sent ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra a whopping 17 billion baht ($494 million) tax bill over the sale of shares in a telecoms company more than a decade ago, his lawyer said on Tuesday.