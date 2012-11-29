Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH Nov 29 Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it is on track to reduce costs in mature markets by $500 million, with significant additional efficiencies identified in addition to the $200 million of cost cuts already made.
The company said it was confident of being able to maintain an attractive and sustainable dividend, and reiterated its business operating profit after tax return on equity target of 16 percent, though it said in the current tough environment returns could be reduced by two percentage points.
Zurich has the highest dividend yield among the stocks in the Swiss large cap index, with a payout of 7.4 percent against Swisscom's 5.7 percent and 4.5 percent for Swiss Re. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)