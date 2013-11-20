BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
ZURICH Nov 20 Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday it was selling its stake in New China Life Insurance Company (NCI).
Zurich said it would sell 292,500,000 Hong Kong shares in China's third-biggest life insurer, representing 9.4 pct of the total issued share capital.
The shares will be sold as a block trade conducted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zurich said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Says to consider sale of shares of unit Rishi Reality Leasing Services Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2mRz0a1 Further company coverage:
* Says February contract sales up 185.8 percent y/y at 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion)