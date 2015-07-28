ZURICH, July 28 Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday that it is weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance Group PLC, a British insurer with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).

"Zurich notes the recent market speculation in relation to RSA Insurance Group PLC and confirms that the company is evaluating a potential offer," the Swiss insurer said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

"This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer and there can be no assurance that any offer will be made." ($1 = 0.6420 pounds) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Richard Pullin)