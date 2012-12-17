* Expects $58 mln in reinstatement premiums on reinsurance
covers
* Sandy expected to be second-costliest U.S. catastrophe
ZURICH Dec 17 Zurich estimates that
damage claims relating to tropical storm Sandy, which hit the
United States in October, will amount to $700 million in its
fourth-quarter earnings.
The Swiss insurer's announcement on Monday also said that it
expects $58 million of "reinstatement premiums due on
reinsurance covers". The company gave no further explanation. It
is due to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 14.
The storm, which killed 132 people in the United States and
Canada on Oct. 29, led to power outages, disruptions of public
transport and massive damage to infrastructure.
U.S. insurer AIG said it expects post-tax losses of
at least $1.3 billion from Superstorm Sandy, while Travelers
Companies Inc and Swiss Re estimated their
claims burdens at $650 million after tax and $900 million before
tax respectively.
Sandy is expected ultimately to be the second-costliest
catastrophe in U.S. history, with insured loss estimates as high
as $25 billion. The costliest catastrophe was hurricane Katrina
in 2005.