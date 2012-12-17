BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
ZURICH Dec 17 Zurich said it estimates damage claims relating to tropical storm Sandy, which hit the United States last month, at $700 million in fourth-quarter earnings.
The Swiss insurer also said it estimates reinstatement premiums due on reinsurance covers of $58 million. Quarterly earnings are due Feb. 14.
The superstorm, which killed 132 people in the United States and Canada on Oct. 29, led to power outages, disruptions of public transport and massive damage to infrastructure. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.