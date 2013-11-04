BRIEF-Karyopharm to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
ZURICH Nov 4 Zurich Insurance Group said two investigations found no indication that the company's former chief financial officer who committed suicide two months ago suffered any "undue pressure" and confirmed the presentation of its financial figures.
"We are still deeply saddened by the loss of Pierre Wauthier and we are unable to explain the motivation behind his tragic decision," Zurich Chairman of the board of directors Tom de Swaan was quoted as staying in a statement on Monday.
Two independent investigations conducted by the Swiss financial market watchdog FINMA into the suicide found "no indication that Pierre Wauthier was subjected to any undue or inappropriate pressure," Zurich said.
Wauthier, 53, committed suicide in August, blaming Zurich's then-chairman Josef Ackermann in a typed suicide note for putting him under pressure. Ackermann denied this, but resigned a few days later.
Sources told Reuters on Friday the investigations had found no improprieties.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.