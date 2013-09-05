ZURICH, Sept 5 On August 14, Zurich Insurance
chairman Josef Ackermann received financial chief Pierre
Wauthier and head of investor relations James Quin at his office
overlooking Lake Zurich to finalise the company's second-quarter
results, due for release the next day.
Most of the legwork was done. Chief Executive Martin Senn,
promoted to the top job in 2010, had already taped a video
presentation for shareholders. Speaker notes and other material
prepared to help investors understand the earnings had also been
completed, according to sources in the company.
But in a last-ditch move, Ackermann said the company should
signal its lack of progress with some of its three-year business
targets set in 2010.
Wauthier disagreed, according to one source, arguing that
Zurich should say it was progressing to "deliver" on the goals.
Ackermann, a veteran of the hard-charging world of
investment banking, prevailed, and the insurer told investors it
was progressing "towards" the targets. That, along with a 17
percent drop in first-half net profit, prompted a near 4 percent
fall in the share price.
The brief disagreement came less than two weeks before
Wauthier killed himself, an event that has shaken Zurich
Insurance, prompted Ackermann to resign, and focused attention
on the former investment banker's management style.
In a typed suicide note, addressed, "To whom it may
concern", Wauthier described himself as demoralised after months
of a new, more aggressive tone at Zurich under Ackermann,
according to several people who have seen the letter.
Wauthier cited the encounter over the targets in the note.
Zurich has celebrated a "boring" image in the years since
turning around from a near-collapse in 2002 following a
ill-judged expansion strategy. Ackermann's blunt style was a
huge change for Wauthier, used to a more consensual culture.
"He clearly had been feeling it for a very long time," a
source who has seen Wauthier's note told Reuters.
Ackermann declined to comment. Through a company
spokeswoman, investor relations head Quin declined to comment.
Zurich said there was no evidence of a dispute between the
two men over the company's outlook, and both the board and
executive committee agreed on the company's message.
The insurer has launched an internal review to see whether
Wauthier, a 53 year-old dual French-British citizen, had been
put under undue strain but is still working on the details, a
spokeswoman said.
People close to Ackermann acknowledged the difference of
opinion over how the results should be presented, but said such
debates are not unusual in a company like Zurich.
"If this was seen as unbearable pressure, then something
else must have been wrong," one of these people said.
NO WARNING SIGNS
Credited with transforming Deutsche Bank into an investment
banking powerhouse, Ackermann, a Swiss national, took over the
chairmanship of Zurich Insurance last year, determined to shake
it up.
The 65-year old was much more involved in the day-to-day
running of Zurich than past chairmen, according to sources.
Described by people familiar with his thinking as a "numbers
person", Ackermann used to hold one-on-one meetings with
Wauthier, an unusual move for a non-executive chairman, and
quickly immersed himself in details of the insurer's accounts.
A failure to set aside enough money to cover claims at its
German arm had hit profits last year, and weak investment
returns and heavy exposure to disasters in the United States had
shaken investor confidence. The company's stock was
underperforming European peers, and several top-level managers
had left, giving rise to talk of a brain drain, sources inside
Zurich say.
Several sources say there were no outward signs of tension
at the meeting on the eve of the results announcement, and
Wauthier didn't appear to be distressed.
Twelve days later, his body was found at his home, a former
lakeside inn outside Zurich that the Wauthier family was in the
process of renovating. His wife and two children were abroad at
the time. They declined to comment to Reuters.
Colleagues and investors who met Wauthier in meetings in
London days before he killed himself did not detect any warning
signs. He responded to emails as recently as the day before his
death, according to company sources.