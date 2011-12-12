SINGAPORE Dec 12 Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services AG expects emerging markets to
account for about half of its new life insurance business by
2013 as it seeks higher growth opportunities at a time when
developed economies are slowing down, its chief executive said
on Monday.
This was higher than its previous target of 30 percent, said
Martin Senn, CEO of Zurich Financial. He added that the group's
emerging market operations contribute about 26 percent
currently.
However, this does not include the acquisitions of Malaysian
Assurance Alliance Berhad in September and a 51 percent stake in
the life insurance, pension and general insurance operations of
Banco Santander SA in Brazil and Argentina, which it bought in
October.
"If we include that and we take the current projections, by
the end of 2013 we're looking more at 50 percent," Senn said.
Zurich Financial, which focuses on the emerging markets of
Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, estimates that
the latter will make up about one-fifth of its new life
insurance business, said Graham Morrall, the chief executive of
its life insurance business in Singapore.
In Asia, Zurich Financial will expand into newer markets
such as Malaysia and Indonesia, while consolidating its presence
in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.
"We are putting high emphasis on the expansion in Southeast
Asia, in particular into Malaysia, Indonesia, and there is
additional good growth opportunities in Singapore as well," said
Senn.
Zurich Financial has also applied to set up a subsidiary in
Singapore and a full license giving it access to sell a greater
variety of life insurance products to a wider group of
investors.
"This will give us full-fledged access to expand our
offerings in the life products, protection, retirement savings
solutions etc," Senn said.
The insurer can now only target investors who are able to
invest more than $5,000 a year for 10 years or more in
Singapore, meaning its customers are mainly expatriates or high
net-worth individuals.
With its expansion plans for the city-state, Zurich
Financial aims to double its premiums generated in Singapore
over the next three years, Senn added. He declined to disclose
how much operating profit it derives from the country.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)