JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 Zurich Insurance Company South
Africa Ltd
:
* FY premium volumes grew from R3.8 billion to R4.1 billion, an
increase of 8%
* Says FY net earned premium improved by 10% to R3.2 billion
from R2.9 billion
in 2012
* Says FY claims expenses increased by 16% to R2.5 billion
(2012: R2.2 billion)
* Underwriting FY result deficit of R455 million versus deficit
of R258 million
in the prior year
* Zurich insurance co South Africa - impact of deteriorating
rand on cost of
motor claims in 2013 has been significant
* Zurich insurance co South Africa - there is an expectation
that cost
pressures from rand weakness will remain into 2014
* Attributable investment income decreased by 7% to R83 million
* Zurich insurance co South Africa - commissions up 27% to R559
million due to
introduction of binder fees
* Zurich insurance co South Africa -commercial
portfolio suffered from
worse than expected property fires,3 weather events
* Zurich insurance co South Africa ltd declared a
gross final cash
dividend of 200 cents per ordinary share