BRIEF-Proqr appoints David Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer
* ProQR appoints David M. Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 8 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc said Chief Executive Don Mattrick resigned effective Wednesday.
The gaming company said founder and chairman Mark Pincus will return as chief executive. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* ProQR appoints David M. Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Insys announces saeed motahari to become president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors effective April 17, 2017