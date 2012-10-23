SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Zynga Inc on
Tuesday said it is closing its offices in Boston, has cut 5
percent of its full-time work force and will "sunset" 13 older
games.
The company provided Reuters with a copy of a memo to
employees in which it announced the news, which came a day
before the struggling game-maker was due to report third-quarter
earnings.
CEO Mark Pincus said Zynga would "sunset" 13 older games and
significantly pull back its investment in "The Ville" game - a
major recent initiative - as it sought to cut costs.
Rumors of the layoffs had spread on gaming blogs and over
social networks during the day, and the company's shares closed
down 5 percent, at $2.20.