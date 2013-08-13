SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Several senior executives
at gaming company Zynga Inc, including chief operating
officer David Ko, have left the company, according to an
AllThingsD report published Tuesday.
The clear-out comes a little more than a month into the
tenure of Don Mattrick, a former Microsoft Corp
executive who was named Zynga CEO on July 3. Later that month,
Mattrick asserted his authority by aborting the struggling game
company's long-running effort to break into the real-money
gambling business.
Ko, a Yahoo Inc veteran, had been viewed within
Zynga as a rising star who pushed a mobile-first strategy.
Cadir Lee, the chief technology officer, and Colleen
McCreary, the chief people officer, will also leave, according
to AllThingsD.
Zynga did not respond to a request seeking comment.