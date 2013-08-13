By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Game publisher Zynga Inc
announced Tuesday the departure of several senior
executives, including Chief Operating Officer David Ko, as part
of a management shake-up under new Chief Executive Don Mattrick.
The house cleaning comes a little more than a month after
Mattrick, a former Microsoft Corp executive, was named
Zynga CEO on July 3 and tasked with turning around the
struggling game maker.
In a blog post published Tuesday, Mattrick, who replaced
Zynga founder Mark Pincus, outlined a sprawling new management
chart that named 13 executives from across the company as direct
reports. None will report to Pincus, who now holds the title of
chief product officer and owns a majority of voting shares.
Ten of the 13 executives reporting directly to Mattrick will
be responsible for game development, the company said, signaling
that Mattrick could be closely involved in the development of
specific games.
"We are taking layers out of the executive rank to get
senior leaders closer to important product initiatives,"
Mattrick wrote in his blog.
"Over the past month, I have had a chance to interact with a
cross section of our employees and have been able to get a
general sense of the caliber of people working here, the passion
for winning and desire to get Zynga back to a strong
leadership," Mattrick wrote. "Zynga is an amazing company and
has tremendous potential for future growth."
Mattrick unveiled his new team 24 hours before Zynga's
quarterly all-hands meeting on Wednesday, when he is expected to
field extensive questions from employees for the first time
about his strategic vision.
The company, which has suffered from sagging morale during
several quarters of worsening performance and repeated waves of
layoffs, is not expected to announce any additional staffing
cuts on Wednesday, people briefed on the matter said.
Although Wall Street analysts have pushed the company to
downsize, Mattrick played down the need for further cuts in July
in his first public comments.
Mattrick has also asserted his authority by aborting the
struggling game company's long-running effort to break into the
real-money gambling business.
Ko, a Yahoo Inc veteran, had been swiftly promoted
by Pincus, who gave him oversight of mobile games and later,
purview over game development across the company.
Cadir Lee, the chief technology officer, and Colleen
McCreary, the chief people officer, will also leave, Mattrick
said.