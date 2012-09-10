SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Zynga Inc's
chief marketing officer has resigned, becoming the latest senior
executive to depart the struggling social games company behind
popular Facebook Inc games such as Farmville.
Jeff Karp joins chief operating officer John Schappert and
chief creative officer Mike Verdu among the top executives who
have quit since August. The world's largest social games maker,
which has shed almost three-quarters its market value since a
much-heralded debut in December, did not cite a reason for his
departure in a filing on Monday.
Zynga, which is struggling to staunch growing losses of
users, was one of several consumer Internet companies that
listed on stock markets to much fanfare in late 2011.
Groupon Inc has lost almost four-fifths its value
since its own IPO, which was marred by questions about its
accounting practices. On Monday, it named Brian Stevens
as its new chief accounting officer.
Zynga has reported a net loss for its second quarter and cut
its full-year earnings per share forecast, news that has
resulted in shareholder lawsuits against the company.
The company blamed its poor quarter on sudden changes to
Facebook's algorithm and delays in its pipeline of new titles.
Its shares closed 2.1 percent lower at $2.82 on Monday.