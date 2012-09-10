By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Zynga Inc's
chief marketing officer resigned on Monday, becoming the latest
senior executive to depart the struggling social games company
behind popular Facebook Inc games such as Farmville.
Jeff Karp joins chief operating officer John Schappert and
chief creative officer Mike Verdu among the top executives who
have quit since August.
The world's largest social games maker, which has shed
almost three-quarters its market value since a much-heralded
debut in December, did not cite a reason for Karp's departure in
a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
"Executive departures are spreading like wildfire at Zynga,"
said Mike Hickey, an analyst at National Alliance Securities,
who has covered the gaming business for about eight years. "I
don't think I've ever seen anything like this."
In August, when Zynga shares had already slumped a lot, the
company said in a regulatory filing that it was setting aside
more stock for employee compensation. The move was likely
designed to encourage staff to stick around by replacing
under-water stock options with new, lower-priced equity awards.
However, departures have continued in recent weeks.
"When you have turnover with the stock already down that
suggests a sense of hopelessness within a portion of the
employee base," Hickey said. "I don't think business is great.
If people were optimistic about future growth, and their
compensation is tied to new, lower priced equity, generally they
don't leave."
Zynga, which is struggling to staunch growing losses of
users, was one of several consumer Internet companies that
listed on stock markets to much fanfare in late 2011.
Daily deals purveyor Groupon Inc has lost almost
four-fifths its value since its own IPO, which was marred by
questions about its accounting practices. On Monday, it named
Brian Stevens as its new chief accounting officer.
Zynga reported in July a net loss for its second quarter and
cut its full-year earnings per share forecast, news that
resulted in shareholder lawsuits against the company.
The company blamed its poor quarter on sudden changes to
Facebook's algorithm and delays in its pipeline of new titles.
"Facebook gaming is likely contracting and Zynga is trying
to offset that by growing in mobile," Hickey said. "But that
inflexion point could be quarters or even years away."
Zynga shares closed 2.1 percent lower at $2.82 on Monday.
Zynga director Reid Hoffman, co-founder and executive
chairman of professional network LinkedIn Corp, was
asked about Zynga's problems during a TechCrunch conference on
Monday.
"They didn't diversify their platform fast enough," Hoffman
said. "So when they hit some bumps, the bumps hit them, as
opposed to evening it out, whether it's mobile or other kinds of
things. The company knows they need to do that."