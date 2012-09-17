By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Zynga Inc will
acquire A Bit Lucky, a digital gaming studio known for
Facebook-based titles like "Lucky Train."
Terms of the deal, announced on Monday, were not disclosed.
Zynga said more than 20 A Bit Lucky employees, currently
based in San Mateo, California, will join Zynga's San Francisco
division.
The acquisition reflects Zynga's shift toward so-called
mid-core offerings - titles that sit between highly produced,
packaged games and relatively basic "casual games" like Words
with Friends and FarmVille that for years have been the bread
and butter of Zynga's business.
The deal comes shortly after Zynga hired John Tobias, a
co-creator of the "Mortal Kombat" series, to work on a new
mid-core title, Zynga executive Bill Jackson noted in a blog
post on Monday.
The game publisher is diversifying its product line at a
time when usage numbers for even its most popular online games
like "FarmVille" and "CityVille" are trending downward,
prompting questions about whether casual gaming will remain
popular in the months and years to come.
The company is also locked in litigation with competitor
Electronic Arts, which sued Zynga last month saying it
unfairly copied elements of EA's "Sims" game.
Zynga then accused EA on Friday of breaching a settlement in
which Zynga agreed to restrictions on how it could try to hire
EA employees. Those details were supposed to be kept out of
public view, but Zynga inadvertently disclosed them.
Zynga's shares closed on Monday at $3.08, down 3.1 percent
for the day and off almost 70 percent from its $10 December IPO
price.