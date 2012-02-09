SAN FRANCISCO Feb 9 Zynga Inc and Hasbro Inc unveiled a partnership Thursday to develop toys and games.

The agreement gives Hasbro the license to make and sell "wide ranging product lines" based on Zynga's popular social games, including FarmVille, CityVille and Words With Friends, the companies said.

The deal also lets both companies develop merchandise that features both Hasbro and Zynga brands, they added.

The first products should be available starting this fall, they noted.

