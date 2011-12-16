* Shares fall 5 percent below $10 IPO price
* Investors stunned by lackluster debut
* Zynga CEO said no regrets on timing, will focus on
future growth
By Liana B. Baker and Alistair Barr
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 16 Online games
developer Zynga Inc scored badly as it went public on Friday,
dashing hopes for the year's hottest tech IPO, as investors
frowned on its over-reliance on Facebook, dimming growth
prospects, and outsized control by CEO Mark Pincus.
Zynga's stock fell 5 percent below its $10 initial public
offering price to close at $9.50 on Nasdaq on Friday, dealing
losses to IPO buyers used to racking up gains on a stock's
first day of trading.
Investors had eagerly awaited the IPO as a way to get a
slice of Facebook's growth before the leading social networking
website goes public, possibly in 2012. Zynga makes money on
Facebook by selling virtual items such as jewelry and poker
chips in its games.
At least one analyst said on Friday that some investors may
have been turned off by Chief Executive Mark Pincus' large
voting stake and control over the company. He has a special
class of shares that grants him 37 percent voting power even
though his equity stake is much lower, and public shareholders
will have less than 2 percent of votes.
"We believe that having a CEO/owner-controlled board is
particularly dangerous for investors in young companies," said
Cowen and Co analyst Doug Creutz.
Creutz, who has a neutral rating on the stock, added that
history is full of examples of CEOs who have built young
companies but cannot manage them when they mature.
Asked about his voting shares, Pincus told Reuters he
decided to retain such huge control over Zynga because he
believed from the start that he was the best person to lead the
company.
"Investors who want to see the company deliver long-term
value are going to be better served by the fact that I can
continue to ensure the company keeps its focus on the long term
and we don't let short-term swings and opportunities reduce
that," he said in an interview.
Based on Friday's closing share price, the value of Pincus'
holdings fell to $1.05 billion from $1.1 billion at the IPO
price.
Friday's flop stunned investors who had expected a strong
showing because the company is profitable, unlike other recent
high profile Internet IPOs such as Groupon (GRPN.O) and Pandora
(P.N).
"I was stunned when I saw this. This is a disaster for
them. The way you're supposed to price deals is to give
investors a 15 percent IPO discount to compensate them for the
risk of backing a relatively new company," said Dan Niles,
chief investment officer of AlphaOne Capital Partners, who did
not buy shares.
"It makes me wonder about the underlying health of the
market. IPOs like this can change the whole tenor of the
market," he added.
Investors said Zynga's stock performance could hurt other
private companies in the pipeline such as Yelp and even
Facebook. Some investors regard Zynga's IPO as a proxy for
Facebook, because 95 percent of its $828 million in revenue
in the past nine months comes from Mark Zuckerberg's social
network.
"Now we have an exciting IPO and people don't want it and
that's a big concern for when Facebook comes out," said Jeff
Sica, president and chief investment officer of SICA Wealth
Management.
The cooling off in the IPO markets could hurt Facebook's
estimated $100 billion valuation, BGC analyst Colin Gillis
said.
Zynga's reliance on the platform was supposed to attract
investors looking to bet on Facebook's growth. With Facebook's
IPO expected to be at least several months away, Zynga is
one of the few indirect ways to bet on the website's future.
Facebook takes a 30 percent cut of the revenue Zynga
derives from the social network, which features more than 222
million monthly active Zynga users.
Zynga CEO Pincus said he was looking beyond the share price
drop and said the company went public at the right time.
"We're going to focus on the products and business results
we deliver in the next four to eight quarters and hope the
stock market values and appreciates that as they see us deliver
it," he said.
In San Francisco, hundreds of employees got to work early
to watch Pincus ring the bell to open Nasdaq trading and wore
T-sirts saying "I love play" featuring the ZNGA trading symbol
printed on the sleeves. Cinnamon buns and hot cocoa were served
before the ceremony.
CONCERNS WEIGH
The company, which competes with Electronic Arts ERTS.O,
sold 100 million shares of Class A common stock at $10 per
share in the IPO, roughly 11 percent of its shares on a diluted
basis, at the top end of the $8.50 to $10 indicative range.
The IPO values Zynga at $8.9 billion. In November, the
company had been valued at roughly $14 billion, according to an
internal estimate in a regulatory filing.
But that lowered valuation may still have been too rich for
some, said Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia.
Zynga's near $9 billion valuation is less than videogame
maker Activision Blizzard Inc's (ATVI.O) $13.6 billion and
higher than Electronic Arts Inc's ERTS.O $6.7 billion. In the
last four quarters, Activision and Electronic Arts generated
more revenue than Zynga.
Analysts and investors have also expressed concern over how
it profits from less than 3 percent of its players who buy
items in its free games.
Plus, its reliance on Facebook appears unhealthy to
investors who want to see Zynga diversify its revenue sources.
Pincus on Friday said the company's 13 million daily users of
its mobile games is a good start, and doesn't trail its daily
users on Facebook, which are at 40 million, as much as people
assume.
Yet Zynga's growth rate of bookings - the money it makes up
front when users buy items, is slowing - which most analysts
said is a red flag and could hurt Zynga's future revenue.
Zynga is the second online games company selling virtual
items to slip in its trading debut this week. On Wednesday,
Nexon Co (3659.T) shares fell following its $1.2 billion IPO,
which was Japan's biggest offering this year.
At $1 billion in proceeds, Zynga's IPO is still the largest
from a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc (GOOG.O) raised
$1.9 billion in 2004.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker in New York and Alistair Barr in
San Francisco)