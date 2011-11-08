Nov 7 Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), the top maker of Facebook games, will likely go ahead with its initial public offering after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, two people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg.

Zynga had initially planned to price its IPO and have its shares trade the week before Nov. 24, two sources had said in October. [ID:nN1E79N1X5]

Sources told Bloomberg the company may set terms in the last week of November and then begin pitching the IPO to potential investors.

The company, known for its hit Farmville and Mafia Wars games, is one among the several social media and online startups including LinkedIn LNKD.N, Pandora Media (P.N) and Groupon inc (GRPN.O) to make a highly anticipated public debut.

A Zynga spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)