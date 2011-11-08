Nov 7 Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), the top maker of
Facebook games, will likely go ahead with its initial public
offering after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, two
people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg.
Zynga had initially planned to price its IPO and have its
shares trade the week before Nov. 24, two sources had said in
October. [ID:nN1E79N1X5]
Sources told Bloomberg the company may set terms in the
last week of November and then begin pitching the IPO to
potential investors.
The company, known for its hit Farmville and Mafia Wars
games, is one among the several social media and online
startups including LinkedIn LNKD.N, Pandora Media (P.N) and
Groupon inc (GRPN.O) to make a highly anticipated public debut.
A Zynga spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by
Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)