NEW YORK Aug 29 Zynga, the social games maker may delay its plans for an initial public offering until November because of poor market conditions, the New York Post newspaper reported late on Sunday.

The New York Post, citing two sources with knowledge of Zynga's plans, said the company hoped its shares would be listed as soon as possible but is "no longer in a rush because of the rocky stock markets."

Another source close to the company said its public debut could be delayed until November but the company will know more after Labor Day, the newspaper said.

Zynga, which is the leading publisher of games on Facebook such as FarmVille, was not immediately available for comment early on Monday. It filed with U.S. regulators on July 1 for an IPO worth up to $1 billion. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Derek Caney)