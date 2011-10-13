* Social games maker to list shares on Nasdaq
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The social games maker Zynga
has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the
symbol "ZNGA," the company said in a filing on Thursday.
The company on July 1 filed for an initial public offering
of up to $1 billion, but Zynga declined on Thursday to comment
further on the IPO.
The company also said its top three revenue generating
games for the six months ended June 30, 2011 were Mafia Wars,
FarmVille and Zynga Poker.
Those three games are 59 percent of online game revenue. A
year earlier, those games accounted for 84 percent of revenue
so the drop shows the company is able to generate revenue from
a wider range of games.
The company had previously said that its revenue increased
by $271.5 million in the first half of 2011 compared to a year
earlier. The company for the first time broke out how three of
its games helped drive that increase.
FarmVille accounted for $76.6 million of the revenue
increase, while FrontierVille's accounted for $70.5 million of
the increase. CityVille, which launched in December 2010,
generated $46.6 million in revenue in those six months.
The rest of Zynga's games accounted for the remaining $77.8
million of the revenue increase, the company said.
The filing comes two days after the company unveiled a crop
of new games and a new gaming service at a rare media event in
San Francisco.
At the event, Chief Executive Mark Pincus steered clear of
discussing the IPO, but Zynga's first-ever large media
presentation was a signal to analysts the company is taking
Wall Street seriously and on track to go public.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)