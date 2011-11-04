* Q3 profit falls more than 40 percent
* Revenue up 80 percent
* Has 6.7 million paying players for the year ending Sept.
Nov 4 Zynga reported an 80 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, while net income fell as the online game
company invested in staff, technology and new games.
The top maker of Facebook games posted revenue on Friday of
$307 million. Its net income fell 43 percent to $13 million,
according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Total costs and expenses rose to about $275 million from
$136.4 million a year earlier.
Zynga is one of the latest companies in a clutch of social
media and online startups such as LinkedIn LNKD.N, Pandora
Media (P.N) and Groupon (GRPN.O) to make a highly anticipated
public debut. The company plans to go public before the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, according to sources.
Shares of daily deals site Groupon rose more than 50
percent in its stock market debut on Friday when it started to
trade in late morning -- at one point pushing the market value
of the company to almost $20 billion.
Zynga, which makes money from selling virtual goods on
popular games like Cityville and Farmville, also offered new
insight on the number of players, some 6.7 million who shell
out on average $110 per unique player for the nine months
ending in September.
That compares to 5.1 million players who paid on average
$105 in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba)