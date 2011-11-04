* Q3 profit falls more than 40 percent
* Revenue up 80 pct
* Has 6.7 million paying players for the year ending Sept.
(Adds details about games, adds financial data)
Nov 4 Zynga reported a 43 percent drop in
quarterly net income on Friday as the online game company plows
money into staff, technology and new games in preparation for
its IPO.
The top maker of Facebook games posted net income of $13
million during the third quarter. Revenue jumped 80 percent to
$307 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Under pressure to continue producing wildly popular games,
this marks another quarter in which Zynga experienced a drop in
net income over the previous year. For the quarter ended in
June, Zynga's net income dived to $1.4 million from $14 million
a year earlier.
Total costs and expenses during the third quarter rose to
about $275 million from $136.4 million a year earlier.
Zynga is one of the latest in a clutch of social media and
online startups including LinkedIn LNKD.N, Pandora Media
(P.N) and Groupon to make a highly anticipated public debut.
The company plans to go public before the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday on Nov. 24, according to sources. [ID:nN1E79N1X5]
Groupon Inc (GRPN.O), the world's largest daily deals
company, debuted on Nasdaq with a bang on Friday, with its
stock rising as much as 56 percent and with the company
approaching $20 billion in market capitalization. Groupon
shares ended the day 30.6 percent higher at $26.11.
[ID:nN1E7A31H5]
Zynga, known for its hit Farmville and Mafia Wars games, is
being encircled by competitors including Electronic Arts
ERTS.O and Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N)
The company hosted a media event in mid-October showcasing
its latest lineup including mobile game Dream Zoo and a
medieval-themed Facebook game CastleVille. It makes money by
selling virtual goods.
In the filing, Zynga also offered insight on the number of
paid players, some 6.7 million who shelled out on average $110
per unique player for the nine months ending in September.
That compares to 5.1 million players who paid on average
$105 in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)